Homicide investigation launched after man found shot to death in Des Plaines

Des Plaines deadly shooting

What we know:

Police officers responded around 4:25 p.m. to the 900 block of North Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot to death in a car parked on the street.

The victim was identified as Joseph Kalamaris, a 33-year-old man from Rosemont. Police said family members found Kalamaris in the vehicle and called 911.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide but said there is no current threat to the public.

