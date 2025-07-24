Expand / Collapse search

Homicide investigation launched after man found shot to death in Des Plaines

By Will Hager
Published  July 24, 2025 12:06pm CDT
Des Plaines
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 33-year-old man was found shot to death inside a parked car Wednesday afternoon in Des Plaines. 
    • Family members discovered the victim, identified as Joseph Kalamaris of Rosemont, and called 911. 
    • Police are investigating the case as a homicide but say there’s no threat to the public.

DES PLAINES, Ill. - A man was found shot to death inside a car Wednesday afternoon in suburban Des Plaines.

Des Plaines deadly shooting

What we know:

Police officers responded around 4:25 p.m. to the 900 block of North Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot to death in a car parked on the street.

The victim was identified as Joseph Kalamaris, a 33-year-old man from Rosemont. Police said family members found Kalamaris in the vehicle and called 911.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide but said there is no current threat to the public.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Des Plaines Police Department.

Des PlainesCrime and Public SafetyNews