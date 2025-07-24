Homicide investigation launched after man found shot to death in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A man was found shot to death inside a car Wednesday afternoon in suburban Des Plaines.
What we know:
Police officers responded around 4:25 p.m. to the 900 block of North Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot to death in a car parked on the street.
The victim was identified as Joseph Kalamaris, a 33-year-old man from Rosemont. Police said family members found Kalamaris in the vehicle and called 911.
Police are investigating the case as a homicide but said there is no current threat to the public.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Des Plaines Police Department.