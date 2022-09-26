Des Plaines family grieves, asks for privacy after aunt allegedly pushed nephew into Lake Michigan

The family of a 3-year-old old boy who was pushed into Lake Michigan by a relative is grieving.

The Cook County medical examiner said the boy died Sunday morning after spending about a week in the hospital fighting for his life.

Three-year-old Josiah Brown was with his aunt at Navy Pier last Monday. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Victoria Moreno took the boy from their family’s home in Des Plaines without permission.

At Navy Pier, police say Moreno pushed Josiah into the lake and allegedly did nothing to help, even pretending she didn't know the child.

Victoria Moreno | Chicago Police Department

Rescuers pulled the boy from the water, but he suffered serious brain damage and other injuries. He was being treated at Lurie Children's Hospital until his death on Sunday.

Moreno has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and battery of a child, but we expect more charges to be added now that the boy has died.

On Monday afternoon, FOX 32 Chicago spoke briefly with a relative of the boy who understandably told us the family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.