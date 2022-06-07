Des Plaines luxury car dealership burglarized again, millions of dollars in inventory stolen

A west suburban car dealership is out millions of dollars after an overnight break-in.

Sam Jidd Luxury car dealership in Des Plaines was broken into again Tuesday, with thieves taking three hundred-thousand-dollar vehicles as well as keys to other luxury cars.

Owner Sam Jidd, said his security alarm was activated at 4:20 a.m, and recorded the actions of two offenders.

Video showed the suspects breaking the glass of the front door, then moving through the dealership towards the box where car keys are locked.

Video showed them emptying a box and putting car keys into the box and leaving. Jidd estimates they took 130 sets of keys to cars that cost upwards of $70,000 each.

He said his business, which he has owned since 2018, has been targeted five times, and he lives in fear that the thieves will be back to steal cars.

"I don't know what to do because they could come and take any car. So if I leave right now, they could come at any second and steal any of these luxury cars. And each car I have here like, over $50,000, $60,000, $70,000 cars. Very expensive cars," Jidd said.

Jidd said he filed a police report but said he is so fed up with crime in Illinois, he is planning to move his car business out of state.

Jidd said the damage so far is about $500,000 including the stolen cars and damage, but it doesn't include the sets of stolen car keys.

No one is in custody.