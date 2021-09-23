Des Plaines man charged with child porn possession
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A Des Plaines man was charged Thursday with child pornography possession.
Special Victims Unit investigators discovered sexually explicit images of children under the age of 13 on a cellphone belonging to Cholino Sanchez-Gonzalez, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to Sanchez-Gonzalez who was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop.
Sanchez-Gonzalez told investigators he used his phone to view and download images of underage children from a website, showing them where he saved the images on his phone.
A forensic examination of his cellphone showed more pornographic images, some involving children as young as 8 years old.
Sanchez-Gonzales is due in court Thursday for a bond hearing.
He faces one felony count of possession of child pornography.
