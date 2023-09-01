Des Plaines man dies after motorcycle hits semi-truck

A 26-year-old man died early Friday after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a semi-truck in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Erik Galindo, of Des Plaines, was driving a 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Touhy Avenue at the intersection of Wolf Road when he struck the rear of the semi-truck, which was also traveling east, according to police.

Galindo was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash.

Des Plaines police are still investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to contact 847-391-5410.