Des Plaines man faces gun, drug charges after Evanston traffic stop

A suburban man is facing several charges after he was pulled over Monday in Evanston.

Evanston police responded to a call of shots fired from a white Jeep Wagoneer around 12:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Howard Street.

Officers spotted a white Jeep near Howard Street and Custer Avenue, police said. Officers approached the car, which was being driven by 41-year-old Elkimani Hairston who appeared to reach under his seat as police approached his vehicle, police said.

He was ordered to exit the vehicle but he did not comply and tried to drive the Jeep away. However, officers were able to open the door and remove him from the vehicle.

Police found a loaded Lorcin 380 handgun under Hairston's seat. They also recovered 34 grams of suspected cocaine from his sweater pocket.

Hairston, of Des Plaines, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a revoked/suspended license, possession of ammunition without a FOID card and possession of a handgun without a FOID card.

Two passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the arrest. One was issued a citation for drug paraphernalia and the other was released without incident.