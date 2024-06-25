Des Plaines man headbutted woman, pinned her down and sexually assaulted her: police

A Des Plaines man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly kidnapping a woman and sexually assaulting her on Sunday.

Around 10:30 p.m., Des Plaines police responded to a home in the 900 block of S. Sixth Avenue for a report of a domestic battery. When officers arrived at the scene, a 43-year-old woman in the front yard claimed Bejnamin Redzic hit her and threatened to kill her.

Redzic, who was also outside the home, was taken into custody, police said.

An investigation revealed that earlier in the evening, Redzic allegedly entered the bedroom where the woman was lying in bed, pinned her shoulders down, and headbutted her. The woman was able to grab her phone from the nightstand and told him she was going to call 911.

Bejnamin Redzic | Des Plaines Police Department

Police said Redzic then grabbed her phone and threw it, put his hand around her throat, and continued to pin her down. She managed to push Redzic off her and ran to her daughter's room to use her phone, according to police. She retrieved the phone and locked herself in the bathroom, where she called 911.

Redzic allegedly stated numerous times that he was going to kill her during the incident. Police said they would not be releasing details of the sexual assault out of respect for the victim.

The victim sustained bruising on her neck, arms, and chest. She was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Redzic was charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, one felony count of aggravated kidnapping, one felony count of unlawful restraint, one misdemeanor count of domestic battery, and one misdemeanor count of interference with reporting of domestic violence.

He is scheduled to attend a detention hearing in Skokie.