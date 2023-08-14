Our Lady of Guadalupe shrine receives blessed upgrade with new painting

A shrine dedicated to the Virgin Mary near O'Hare Airport was upgraded on Monday with the church's blessing.

The painting at the "Our Lady of Guadalupe" chapel is being replaced with another rendition. The new image depicts the Virgin Mary's miraculous appearance as an apparition in 1531 before Saint Juan Diego, an Aztec convert to Christianity.

Father Esequiel Sanchez explained the significance.

"What we're doing here is replacing the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe with the one the Cardinal had brought in from Mexico City to give to the pilgrims, so that we can continue our work here in Chicago in unity with the Basilica in Mexico City," he said.

Father Sanchez stated that the new image is a more accurate rendition of the one in Mexico.

Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines attracts Catholic pilgrims all year, many of them bringing roses for Mary.