Des Plaines residents speculate about who won the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Speculation was running wild in Des Plaines, Illinois, on Saturday after lottery officials announced that one Mega Millions ticket sold at the Speedway gas station was worth $1.3 billion.

After nearly 30 drawings since April, someone finally got all six numbers correct.

The Speedway on Touhy is about five miles from O'Hare International Airport. People driving by on Saturday said that the winner could be from anywhere.

Speedway will get half a million dollars for selling the ticket. The winner can choose 30 annual payments or a one-time lump sum of $780 million.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

Twenty-six tickets matched all five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. Six of them included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 2X on Friday night, and are worth $2 million each: Three were sold in Florida, and one each in Arkansas, Iowa and Pennsylvania.

