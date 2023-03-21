Des Plaines reaches tentative agreement to expand backyard chicken program

The city of Des Plaines is one step closer to expanding its backyard chicken program.

On Monday night, the city council tentatively agreed to ease restrictions on keeping – hens only – in backyard coops.

The proposal also increases the maximum number of birds per owner from four to six.

These are enhancements of the current three-year pilot program that is set to expire next month.

The council will take a final vote on April 3.