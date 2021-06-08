Des Plaines Theatre expected to reopen this summer

The newly renovated Des Plaines Theatre is expected to reopen this summer.

The theatre will be run by the same group that runs the Arcada Theater in St. Charles.

The renovation cost nearly $6 million.

The building has been closed since 2014 but the city bought the building back in 2018.

City leaders say the theater was supposed to open last year but that was pushed back because of the pandemic.

Ron Onesti, president and CEO of Onesti Entertainment, told the Daily Herald the city-owned theater and its two in-house restaurants, Bourbon 'N Brass and Des Pizza, should open at the same time in August.

Jennie Vana, Des Plaines spokeswoman told the Daily Herald that Onesti Entertainment still needs to obtain a local business registration certificate, pass health inspections and to be granted liquor licenses from both the state and the city.