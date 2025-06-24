Destin Peter: Missing man found safe on Fox Lake island, police say
FOX LAKE, Ill. - A 25-year-old man who was reported missing early Tuesday in Fox Lake has been found safe, police said.
The backstory:
Destin Peter was reported missing after friends told Fox Lake police he had sent a message saying he was emotionally distressed and possibly heading toward the waters of Mineola Bay.
Officers responded to South Maple Avenue around 12:22 a.m. and began searching the area. Fox Lake fire crews and marine units from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office helped search the water and shoreline. Drones and search dogs were also called in.
Missing man located:
At around 9:30 a.m., Peter was found in good health.
According to police, he went for a swim in Mineola Bay and drifted too far out. He eventually washed ashore on Crab Apple Island, which is a residential island in Fox Lake.
Peter was then transported back to the mainland and reunited with his family before being taken to Northwestern McHenry Hospital as a precaution.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Fox Lake Police Department.