Detainee at Cook County juvenile detention center, chief judge’s office employee contract COVID-19

The office of the Chief Judge of Cook County announced Friday a detainee at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center and an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The detainee was tested under protocols in which all new admissions remain separated from the general population for two weeks, Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County spokesperson Pat Milhizer said. The juvenile did not enter the general population.

The employee works for the Social Service Department at the Bridgeview and Markham courthouses, Milhizer said.

In total, 19 residents at the detention center and 43 chief judge’s office employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Milhizer said.