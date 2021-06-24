Developers submit proposal for new West Loop apartment building

A pair of developers have submitted proposals for a new apartment building near the Fulton Market in the West Loop neighborhood.

The developers are hoping to house employees of companies like Google and McDonald's, Crain's Chicago Business said.

The apartment building would be 19 stories with 288 units, the report says.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Advertisement

Rents are expected to be about 10% to 20% cheaper than the neighborhood average, which will attract many customers.