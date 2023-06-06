Diante Roberson: Chicago boy, 16, reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Diante Roberson was last seen on Monday in the 3500 block of S. Giles Ave. in the Douglas neighborhood, according to police.

The missing teen is described as a Black boy, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 150 pounds.

Diante Roberson | CPD

Police say it is unknown what clothes Roberson was last wearing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.