Dinosaurs invading Chicago area this weekend

Dinosaurs are invading the Chicago area this weekend for Jurassic-sized family fun.

Billed as America's biggest dinosaur attraction, Jurassic Quest is bringing more than 100 life-like dinosaurs to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

The exhibition, which has been touring since 2013, gives guests a taste of what Earth was like millions of years ago when the giant creatures ruled the air, land and sea.

Opening Friday, the attraction includes dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows and interactive activities.

Jurassic Quest will also feature attractions for families with younger children such as soft play areas, bounce houses and inflatable activities.

Event organizers encourage guests to purchase their tickets online in advance at JurassicQuest.com.

Jurassic Quest opens Friday at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. on Sunday.