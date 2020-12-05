Expand / Collapse search

Directed microwave radiation made US diplomats in China and Cuba sick

By AP Reporter
Published 
World
Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A report by the National Academy of Sciences has found that "directed" microwave radiation is the likely cause of illnesses among American diplomats in Cuba and China.

The study commissioned by the State Department and released Saturday is the latest attempt to find a cause for mysterious illnesses that emerged in late 2016 among U.S. personnel in Havana.

The study found that "directed, pulsed radio frequency energy appears to be the most plausible" explanation for symptoms that included intense head pressure, dizziness and cognitive difficulties.

The study didn't suggest a source for the energy.

