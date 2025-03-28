Disbarred Illinois attorney used stolen information for loans, luxury car: prosecutors

The Brief A former Glendale Heights attorney was sentenced to six years in prison for identity theft. Leonard DeFranco, 71, reportedly used his now ex-girlfriend’s personal information to obtain over $82,000 in fraudulent loans. Investigators say DeFranco stole more than $845,000 from multiple victims over the years.



A former Glendale Heights attorney is headed to prison after prosecutors said he used his girlfriend’s identity to take out fraudulent loans, including one for a luxury car.

What we know:

Leonard DeFranco, 71, was sentenced Friday to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for identity theft.

Prosecutors said he used his then-girlfriend’s personal information without her knowledge to secure four loans totaling $82,700 between 2015 and 2017. The fraud was uncovered when she checked her credit report and found accounts she hadn’t opened.

Investigators determined that one of the fraudulent loans was used to purchase a $43,500 Audi A8.

Leonard DeFranco

"White collar financial crimes always leave a paper trail," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "His scheming and deception brought dishonor to the legal profession and a slap in the face to his former girlfriend, to whom he undoubtedly caused a financial hardship."

Dig deeper:

DeFranco was initially charged with multiple felonies, including identity theft, forgery, and financial institution fraud. However, he pleaded guilty in May 2024 to one count of identity theft for an amount exceeding $10,000 but less than $100,000.

At his sentencing, prosecutors said DeFranco had stolen a total of $845,831 from a dozen victims, including his ex-girlfriend, five other people, and six financial institutions.

DeFranco, who posted bond in 2018 after his arrest, will now serve his six-year sentence in state prison.

Furthermore, the Illinois Registration and Disciplinary Commission disbarred him in March 2024.