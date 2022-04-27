Disney's 'Encanto' sing-along concert tour coming to Chicago area this summer

Attention parents! "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour" is hitting the road this summer and will be making a stop in the Chicago area.

Disney Concerts and Live Nation announced the event will feature a screening of the entire Oscar-winning animated movie while a live band plays the hit songs from the soundtrack.

The 32-city North American trek kicks off Monday, July 18 in Ridgefield, Washington.

The closest stop is near Chicago on Saturday, August 28 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. local time on livenation.com.

"Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour" dates:

Mon. July 18 -- Ridgefield, WA -- RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tue. July 19 -- Auburn, WA -- White River Amphitheatre

Thu. July 21 -- Concord, CA -- Concord Pavilion

Sat. July 23 -- Phoenix, AZ -- Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sun. July 24 -- San Diego, CA -- North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue. July 26 -- El Paso, TX -- Plaza Theatre

Wed. July 27 -- Lubbock, TX -- The Buddy Holly Hall*

Thu. July 28 -- Houston, TX -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri. July 29 -- Dallas, TX -- Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat. July 30 -- Rogers, AR -- Walmart AMP*

Sun. July 31 -- St. Louis, MO -- Stifel Theatre

Tue. August 02 -- Brandon, MS -- Brandon Amphitheater

Wed. August 03 -- Pelham, AL -- Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Fri. August 05 -- West Palm Beach, FL -- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat. August 06 -- Tampa, FL -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun. August 07 -- Alpharetta, GA -- Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue. August 09 -- Franklin, TN -- FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed. August 10 -- Charlotte, NC -- PNC Music Pavilion

Thu. August 11 -- Vienna, VA -- Wolf Trap

Fri. August 12 -- Virginia Beach, VA -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat. August 13 -- Greensboro, NC -- White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Sun. August 14 -- Raleigh, NC -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue. August 16 -- Philadelphia, PA -- TD Pavilion at The Mann

Thu. August 18 -- Wantagh, NY -- Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Fri. August 19 -- Hartford, CT -- XFINITY Theatre

Sat. August 20 -- Darien Center, NY -- Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun. August 21 -- Holmdel, NJ -- PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue. August 23 -- Bethel, NY -- Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Thu. August 25 -- Cuyahoga Falls, OH -- Blossom Music Center

Fri. August 26 -- Cincinnati, OH -- Riverbend Music Center

Sat. August 27 -- Clarkston, MI -- Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun. August 28 -- Chicago, IL -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

*Live characters do not appear as part of this event.