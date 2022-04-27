Disney's 'Encanto' sing-along concert tour coming to Chicago area this summer
CHICAGO - Attention parents! "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour" is hitting the road this summer and will be making a stop in the Chicago area.
Disney Concerts and Live Nation announced the event will feature a screening of the entire Oscar-winning animated movie while a live band plays the hit songs from the soundtrack.
The 32-city North American trek kicks off Monday, July 18 in Ridgefield, Washington.
The closest stop is near Chicago on Saturday, August 28 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. local time on livenation.com.
"Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour" dates:
- Mon. July 18 -- Ridgefield, WA -- RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Tue. July 19 -- Auburn, WA -- White River Amphitheatre
- Thu. July 21 -- Concord, CA -- Concord Pavilion
- Sat. July 23 -- Phoenix, AZ -- Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Sun. July 24 -- San Diego, CA -- North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tue. July 26 -- El Paso, TX -- Plaza Theatre
- Wed. July 27 -- Lubbock, TX -- The Buddy Holly Hall*
- Thu. July 28 -- Houston, TX -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Fri. July 29 -- Dallas, TX -- Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sat. July 30 -- Rogers, AR -- Walmart AMP*
- Sun. July 31 -- St. Louis, MO -- Stifel Theatre
- Tue. August 02 -- Brandon, MS -- Brandon Amphitheater
- Wed. August 03 -- Pelham, AL -- Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- Fri. August 05 -- West Palm Beach, FL -- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sat. August 06 -- Tampa, FL -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun. August 07 -- Alpharetta, GA -- Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Tue. August 09 -- Franklin, TN -- FirstBank Amphitheater
- Wed. August 10 -- Charlotte, NC -- PNC Music Pavilion
- Thu. August 11 -- Vienna, VA -- Wolf Trap
- Fri. August 12 -- Virginia Beach, VA -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Sat. August 13 -- Greensboro, NC -- White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Sun. August 14 -- Raleigh, NC -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Tue. August 16 -- Philadelphia, PA -- TD Pavilion at The Mann
- Thu. August 18 -- Wantagh, NY -- Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Fri. August 19 -- Hartford, CT -- XFINITY Theatre
- Sat. August 20 -- Darien Center, NY -- Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sun. August 21 -- Holmdel, NJ -- PNC Bank Arts Center
- Tue. August 23 -- Bethel, NY -- Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Thu. August 25 -- Cuyahoga Falls, OH -- Blossom Music Center
- Fri. August 26 -- Cincinnati, OH -- Riverbend Music Center
- Sat. August 27 -- Clarkston, MI -- Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sun. August 28 -- Chicago, IL -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
*Live characters do not appear as part of this event.