Disney to cut 7,000 jobs part of company restructuring, CEO Bob Iger announces

The Walt Disney Company is set to cut 7,000 jobs as part of an effort to make up more than $5 billion in savings, CEO Bob Iger said Wednesday during the company's first quarter earnings call.

Iger said the cost reductions would target marketing, labor, and technology.

"After a solid first quarter, we are embarking on a significant transformation, one that will maximize the potential of our world-class creative teams and our unparalleled brands and franchises," Iger said in a statement.

"We believe the work we are doing to reshape our company around creativity, while reducing expenses, will lead to sustained growth and profitability for our streaming business, better position us to weather future disruption and global economic challenges, and deliver value for our shareholders," he said.

Iger and his executive team also made additional announcements:

The Mandalorian will return to Disney+ in March

More movies have been ordered for some of Disney's popular franchises, including Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia

An "Avatar Experience" is coming to Disneyland in California (Walt Disney World in Florida is home to Pandora - World of Avatar)

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 35 and FOX Television Stations for updates.