Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World to take reservations in 2020

Pack your bags for a trip to "space!"

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a Star Wars-themed luxury hotel currently being built near Disney's Hollywood Studios. The hotel will open sometime in 2021, but you'll be able to book your trip to a galaxy, far, far away this year.

Disney released images of what the new hotel will look like. When you get to the resort, you will enter a terminal and "blast off" from a launchpad. The resort will also transport you to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Hollywood Studios.

The Galactic Starcruiser will have all kinds of activities on board, like lightsaber training. The resort looks like a spaceship, and each "cabin" can sleep up to five people, though Disney has not yet announced the price of the rooms or the exact date that you can log on and reserve your spot.

