'Disturbing': Man on student visa allegedly sent explicit messages to 12-year-old girl

Bond has been set for a man living in Naperville on a student visa who is accused of soliciting and attempting to meet a 12-year-old girl for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts.

Eziz Serdarow, 19, has been charged with indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor.

On Aug. 4, Serdarow allegedly sent a 12-year-old girl unsolicited text messages and asked her to go on a walk with him. Prosecutors say he also asked her to send photos of herself to him.

The girl then told her parents about the text messages and the parents reported the incident to Lisle police.

Serdarow allegedly sent more messages to the girl's phone, including photos of nude people engaging in sexual acts, prosecutors said. He also allegedly sent a text to the girl's phone indicating that he wanted to have sex with her.

Serdarow allegedly agreed to meet with the girl in a park, and then he would drive her to his house to engage in sex.

When Serdarow arrived at the park Thursday, Lisle police took him into custody.

Police searched Serdarow's car and allegedly found condoms and lubricant in the glove compartment.

"Preying on children is disturbing and sickening on so many levels," said Lisle Police Chief Kevin Licko. "I want to thank our detectives who worked diligently to build a strong case to hold Mr. Serdarow accountable for his alleged actions. I also want to thank DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin’s Office for their support of this investigation."

Serdarow's bond was set at $100,000. He also had to surrender his passport as a condition of bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 18.