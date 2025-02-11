Disturbing video out of Indiana shows dog in cage on speeding trailer during freezing conditions

The Brief A viral video shows a dog in a cage on the back of a moving trailer, exposed to freezing temperatures and high-speed winds. The man who filmed the video said he immediately reported the incident to Indiana State Police. The dog has since been rescued and a suspect was also identified.



Indiana State Police are investigating a video posted online Tuesday that shows a dog in distress on the back of a speeding trailer.

The video, which has gained more than 120,000 views, has sparked concern about the animal’s welfare.

What we know:

Ryan Jackson, the man who recorded the video, said he was driving on I-80/I-94 near Calumet Avenue when he saw an SUV dragging a trailer. On the back, a dog was confined in a cage without any shelter from the cold wind or extra cushioning. The cage was also not strapped down.

Jackson said the SUV, which had Indiana plates, was traveling at 70 to 80 miles per hour. In the video, the dog can be seen shifting uncomfortably after the trailer bounces over a bump.

"It definitely didn’t look in great shape," Jackson said. "I was shivering in my video, so you could see it, you know, kind of vividly. You know, it had some nap in its hair here and there. It definitely looked like a dog that has spent some outside time in somebody’s backyard quite a bit."

Jackson said he immediately called Indiana State Police and provided them with the SUV’s license plate number.

What's next:

Indiana State Police announced Tuesday night that they had found the dog and rescued him. He is not in great shape, but he is alive and will get the care he needs.

State police also say they have identified a suspect and that the Lake County prosecutor will be looking at the case on Wednesday.