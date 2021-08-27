Divers rescue person from Lake Michigan near Montrose Beach

A man was found unresponsive after he was pulled out of Lake Michigan Friday night near Montrose beach.

About 6:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a call in the 4400 block of North Lake Shore Drive of a person in the water who had not been seen for a long period of time, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

A person — who saw the man go into the lake — told firefighters they believed he had already came out, Merritt said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A diving team was sent out to search the lake and found the man about seven minutes later, according to Merritt. It was not known how long he had been in the water.

The person was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.

Advertisement

No other details were immediately available.