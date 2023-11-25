Cook County bar shooting leaves 3 wounded: police

Three people were hospitalized following a shooting inside a suburban bar early Saturday morning.

Dixmoor police responded to Maddie's bar located at 14301 Wood Street at 3:17 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, several people were fleeing the building.

Inside, officers found a woman who was shot in the shoulder and a man who was shot in the neck. They were both taken to UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey.

The third victim had been shot in the chest. He was transported to Christ Advocate Hospital in Oak Lawn.

Police say all three victims are stable.

No arrests were reported. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.