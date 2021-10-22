Dixmoor close to fixing water problem, free showers offered to residents

Seven days later things appear to be moving in the right direction as crews finally identify a broken valve believed to have ruptured Dixmoor’s century old pipeline.

"I don’t know if they’re punishing us but after COVID, this takes the cake," one resident said.

David Skaggs in among 3,600 residents relying on bottled water to cook, bath and flush their toilets. As of Friday evening, Skaggs had no water coming from his kitchen faucet at all.

"It’s been like this for the last week since Saturday. I have to have the mayor bring cases of water to my house to wash my dishes," Skaggs said.

On Wednesday, Dixmoor’s Treasurer told FOX 32 the town’s water supply was intentionally shut off by the town of Harvey which supplies Dixmoor’s water. Harvey’s Mayor Chris Clark denied the claim.

"I just pray that an investigation would be launched and if someone is responsible, they really need to pay for what they’ve done," said Dixmoor Mayor Fitgerald Roberts.

More than 7,200 cases of water have been distributed so far.

Dixmoor’s businesses and schools remain closed. In addition, a boil order is still in effect.

Meanwhile, Smith Mobile Home families are becoming worried about the impact on seniors and those with disabilities. Mayor Roberts says they’re now receiving added water from Blue Island which should help boost the pressure.

As residents in Dixmoor deal with the water woes, community leaders have found ways to help those without water.

They have scrambled to set up donation drives like one outside a Food for Less in neighboring Dolton.

"We have to do something," said Tyrone Ward, a former Robbins mayor. "Why? Because they’re neighbors as of ours. And if It’s happening to Dixmoor today it could be another town tomorrow because there are a lot of towns that have infrastructure problems that are over 100 years old. It’s important that we all help each other."

Water is being given out at the Dixmoor Village Hall.

People and agencies are stepping up in a variety of ways because they can imagine what it would be like to lose something we take for granted.

"No water, man you can’t use the bathroom, you can’t take a shower. That would have to be hard, especially on the kids, to live in that house, and the parents," said Gail Blow, who donated money for water. "That’s why I stopped by to do my part."

Community activist Andrew Holmes who helped fill a U-Haul truck Thursday and Friday.

"We are going to take a look at taking it to the houses. We got to put this water in their hands. This is our family. We got to take care of our people. "

Holmes said he’s calling on city, state and federal officials to step in to help.

"This is a matter of life and death," Holmes said. "When there’s a tornado or hurricane they put all the resources there. So we need to get the resources there ASAP. We need to get this infrastructure together. Think about your grandmother without no water."

Cook County has also opened free shower facilities at certain forest preserves for residents impacted by water pressure issues.

The following locations are available for residents:

Camp Sullivan: 14630 Oak Park Ave., Oak Forest, IL

Camp Shabbona Woods: 15810 S. Torrence Ave., South Holland, IL

Camp Bullfrog Lake: 9600 Wolf Rd, Willow Springs, IL

Showers will be available weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and weekends from 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., and 4 p.m. until sunset.

Residents are asked to bring their own shower supplies.

If you are in need of transportation, you can contact Dixmoor Village Hall at 708-389-6121.