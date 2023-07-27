Dixmoor mayor to sign off on $14M state funded water projects

The second phase of water projects in Dixmoor will be underway soon.

The Dixmoor Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts was set to formally sign the documents needed to start Thursday.

State funding will be used to help replace and repair parts in the village water system. Dixmoor was awarded a $14 million grant.

This is all an effort to prevent water main breaks. There have been several in Dixmoor in recent years, many resulting in boil orders.