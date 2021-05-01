Dixmoor woman, 25, reported missing

A 25-year-old woman was reported missing from south suburban Dixmoor.

Briana Butler was last heard from Friday when she called her mother to say she was taking an Uber home from work, and that her ex-boyfriend was following the vehicle, the Cook County sheriff’s office said.

Uber, however, said they have no record of Butler ever ordering a ride, and her employer said Butler called in sick the day before and was not at work, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials described Butler as a 5-foot-4, 97-pound woman with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1, the Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896 or the Cook County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency number at 847-635-1188.