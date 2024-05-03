DNA from wine bottle leads to burglary suspect's arrest in Cook County

article

DNA collected from a wine bottle helped lead Cook County Sheriff's deputies to a home burglary suspect.

Jeremiah Phillips, 35, was taken into custody on May 1. A day later, he was handed down felony charges of residential burglary, burglary and criminal damage to property, according to the sheriff's office.

His charges are in connection with a residential burglary on Sept. 6, 2023, in the 4000 block of Blackstone Avenue in unincorporated Rich Township. A home was left ransacked and its security system was reportedly damaged.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video, which showed a man kicking open a door to a detached garage, opening the fridge and drinking from a "19 Crimes" red wine bottle.

The man, believed to be Phillips, then put the bottle back inside the fridge and was seen grabbing spray paint in the garage and covering up the cameras with it, officials said.

A few days later, the man returned to the home, went inside through a sliding door and damaged security system equipment, according to the sheriff's office.

DNA was collected by investigators from the wine bottle and was analyzed, leading to Phillips.

On Friday, he appeared in court where a judge released him from custody pending trial.