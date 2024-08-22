Chicago DNC protest: Police reinforce United Center perimeter with added officers

Authorities called in additional forces as protesters marched toward the United Center during the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night, a city source told FOX 32.

Video footage captured by FOX 32 shows hundreds of Chicago police officers and Illinois state police, many equipped with riot gear, forming barricades to surround protesters and prevent them from entering Park 578 on West Maypole on the city’s West Side.

The park, where fencing had been breached earlier this week, has since seen a significant increase in security. Police have tripled the number of personnel and reinforced fencing in response to the breach.

The protesters began their march from Union Park earlier this evening.

Thursday night will conclude the DNC in Chicago with a speech by Vice President Kamala Harris.