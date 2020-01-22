'Do not open': Scam text message poses as package tracking notification, report says

article

Online technology magazine 'How-To-Geek' said that scammers are targeting people through believable text messages posing as shipping and delivery confirmation messages.

The magazine goes on to say that although this is not the first time that scam SMS texts have been sent out, it does seem that more people are receiving these messages.

MORE NEWS: Equifax data breach: Wednesday is deadline to file claim

If you receive this message, How-To-Geek recommends that you do not open the message or click on any links. They advise that you block the sender and delete the message. If you do click on the link, they said that you will be taken to a false Amazon listing. It will ask you to take a customer satisfaction survey, which at the end offers you a free product as a reward. This is when they will ask for a credit card number for a small shipping and handling fee.

How-To-Geek says that it gets worse though when you look at the fine print. Once you agree to pay the small shipping fee, you are actually also signed up for a 14-day trial to the company that sells the scam products. After the trial, you will be billed $98.95 every month and sent a new supply of whatever item you claimed.

MORE NEWS: Florida favorites named one of the 'world's most admired companies' by Fortune Magazine

A victim of this scam in Orlando told FOX 35 News that she received this text on Friday. She said that "I got the text and I was confused because I was not having a package delivered. It looked very suspicious."

Advertisement

Thankfully, the victim said that she did not open the link and has since deleted the message.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.