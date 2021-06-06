Do you have what it takes? Compete to be named the fastest kid in Chicago

Are you one of the fastest kids in Chicago?

Well, now is the chance to compete to be bestowed with that honor.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr., the Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Schools are looking for the fastest kids in the city. Competitions are being held for boys and girls in 5th to 12th grade.

The races will be held June 12, 19 and 26 at eight locations in Chicago. Those who advance to the final competition will race on July 10 at the new Track and Field Center at Gately Park in the Pullman neighborhood.

Registration is required. Each participant will receive a t-shirt, certificate and additional awards as they advance. Special guests will be on site at many of the events.

For more information on the competition, please visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/fastest-kids.