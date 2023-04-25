'Do your job': Highland park parents demand extra security measures after student brought gun to school

Several parents are calling for more security measures at Highland Park High School after a student was charged with possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct for bringing a gun to school earlier this month.

Parents at a school board meeting Tuesday demanded that the school board act before it's too late.

"Yeah, you're not doing your job," said parent Suzi Wahl. "Do your job!"

The school was forced into lockdown on April 4, exactly nine months after the town's Fourth of July parade mass shooting.

At a previous school board meeting, parents called for installing metal detectors at entrances and adding more armed security, but nothing has been implemented yet.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The district said changes have been made since the Fourth of July mass shooting, with six added unarmed security guards to support existing school resource officers. There is also now a system that requires students to scan their IDs when they enter the school.

Parents are saying that these measures are not enough.

"How is it that they're not protected? How is it that my daughter is not protected?" said Wahl.

Some parents said they still do not know the exact events that transpired on April 4 and are calling for transparency.

In response to the parents, the school board said they plan to hire a director of security and will have additional security at Highland Park High School graduations.