Dog found abandoned in suburban dumpster dies days later: 'we dreamed of a different next chapter'

The Chicago French Bulldog Rescue is encouraging pet owners to properly surrender their animals if they are unable or unwilling to care for them.

On Wednesday, a dog named Holly was found in a dumpster in Summit with multiple injuries.

The rescue took her to the emergency vet, where she spent the night until a neurologist could come in and evaluate her.

Holly had no deep pain reflexes in all four of her legs, and it was determined that she was blind.

A team of veterinarians felt that it was likely that Holly was suffering from serious spine and brain conditions, which were causing her paralysis and blindness.

The rescue said despite the emergency care she received, her chances of standing again were slim. Holly crossed the rainbow bridge on Friday afternoon.

"Holly is our Christmas miracle. While we dreamed of a different next chapter to Holly’s story, we are so grateful that she knew love in her last days and that she is able to pass over the rainbow bridge knowing that she was loved and that she mattered," the rescue said.

It is currently unknown how Holly sustained the injuries she had.