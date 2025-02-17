Dog electrocuted, another injured by stray voltage in River North

The Brief A dog was electrocuted and another was shocked after coming into contact with electrical hazards in River North. The incidents occurred on Saturday near the 600 block of North Dearborn Street. Authorities have since made repairs, and pet owners are urged to take precautions against stray voltage.



A routine dog walk turned tragic in Chicago’s River North neighborhood over the weekend when one dog was electrocuted and another was shocked by stray voltage.

The incidents happened near the 600 block of North Dearborn Street on Saturday, leaving one pet dead and raising concerns about hidden electrical hazards in the area.

What we know:

The first incident occurred around 11:35 a.m. when a dog came into contact with a light pole and was shocked. The pet was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Just two hours later, at about 1:35 p.m., another dog was electrocuted after stepping on a manhole cover nearby. The dog did not survive.

ComEd and Chicago’s Department of Electricity responded to the scene and later declared the area safe.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the pet’s owner," the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) said in a statement.

The backstory:

This is not the first time stray voltage incidents have occurred in Chicago.

Similar incidents were reported in the West Loop in 2019, prompting renewed concerns about outdoor electrical hazards.

Stray voltage is a rare but unpredictable danger, especially during winter when snow melt and salt can increase conductivity, according to CDOT.

What they're saying:

Veterinarian Sophia Gill, owner of Bronzeville Animal Clinic, advised pet owners to be cautious during wet and snowy conditions.

"One of the reasons dogs are more susceptible is because they don't wear any foot coverings," she said.

Dr. Gill recommended using rubber-soled boots and rain jackets to minimize risk, especially when sidewalks are wet.

What's next:

Chicago officials are urging residents to stay vigilant about stray voltage and to prevent pets from touching metal objects such as light poles and manhole covers.

Anyone concerned about stray voltage is encouraged to call 3-1-1 to report potential hazards.