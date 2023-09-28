Dog found abused in Will County, investigation underway

A dog found in Will County was obviously abused, according to officials, and now they're looking for the person or people responsible.

On Wednesday, the Will County Animal Control Department was notified of a dog trapped on a property near the Village of Beecher. Officials say the dog showed clear signs of abuse and neglect, such as paintball spots from being used as target practice.

When found, the dog – now named Hermoine – was very scared and had infections in both ears. She is underweight and appears to have had multiple litters of puppies.

Officials were able to calm Hermoine down and remove her from the trap.

Hermoine | Provided

"She is recovering nicely and is receiving the care she needs at our shelter," said Will County Animal Control Administrator Anna Payton.

"Staff is showing her lots of love and giving her extra special treats. She is extremely affectionate and is showing love to everyone here. We’ve named her Hermoine, after the Harry Potter character, because she is in need of a little magic in her life."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Will County Animal Control at 815-462-5633.

"This poor dog has faced several hardships and we’re asking that anyone with information about her owners or perpetrators of this abuse to step forward," Payton said.