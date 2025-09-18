WATCH: Dog leads Aurora police to leash to escape burning home

The Brief Aurora police investigators rescued a 4-year-old terrier named Oakley from a burning home after forcing entry during a house fire on Sept. 11. Flames were visible at the back of the house, but no people were inside and no injuries were reported, officials said. Fire crews said the blaze began in the attic and showed no signs of foul play.



Aurora police rescued a dog from a burning home last week after responding to a house fire in the western suburbs, officials said.

Around 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 11, officers and firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Whitehall Court, where flames were visible at the rear of a home, according to an Aurora Police Department statement.

Aurora police investigators Michael Ely and Jacob Leonard forced their way inside to search for anyone trapped. Ely found a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier named Oakley, clipped a leash to the dog’s collar and led him out the front door, police said.

No people were inside at the time and no injuries were reported. Fire officials said the blaze started in the attic and showed no signs of foul play. The homeowner was advised to stay elsewhere temporarily, though the house remained habitable.

What they're saying:

"He enjoys snuggling with us, snoring loudly as he sleeps, sunbathing, and eating peanut butter," the homeowners said, according to police. "We are forever grateful to Mike at the Aurora Police Department for saving our sweet dog."

Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas praised the response by officers to get Oakley to safety.

"I’m proud of the way our officers handled this situation," Thomas said in a statement. "Their quick response made a real difference, and it’s always rewarding when we can return a family member — even a four-legged one — safely to their loved ones."