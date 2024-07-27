Dog rescued from abandoned storm drain in south suburb, reunited with owner

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Dog rescued by Braidwood Fire Protection District from abandoned storm drain. (Braidwood Fire Protection District )

A dog was reunited with its owner after being rescued from an abandoned storm drain in the middle of a field in a south suburb.

The Braidwood Fire Protection District was called to the area on Friday for the rescue.

The dog was rescued "quickly and safely" and did not sustain any injuries.

"We're proud to share this cool story and always ready to help when you need us," fire officials said on Facebook.

Further details on the rescue haven't been released.