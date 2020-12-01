Dogs shot by owner to stop attack of 13-year-girl on South Side: police

Two dogs that attacked a 13-year-old girl Monday afternoon were shot, one fatally, by their owner in Englewood on the South Side.

The girl was taking out the trash in an alley in the 7300 block of South Winchester Avenue when the dogs ran out from the neighboring garage and began biting her, Chicago police spokeswoman Sally Bown said in an email.

The dogs’ caretaker then came outside at 4:40 p.m. and shot both dogs, Bown said. One dog died at the scene, while the other was taken by Chicago Animal Care and Control.

Animal control spokeswoman Jenny Schlueter said the second dog was euthanized by the agency at the owner’s request.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The girl was treated for bites to her legs and ear at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, Bown said. She was listed in good condition.

The dogs’ owner, who was licensed to have a gun, was issued two citations for having unleashed pets.

Advertisement

In April 2019, a nine-year-old boy was critically injured in a dog attack. The boy’s relative shot the dog.