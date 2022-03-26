Doja Cat says she's quitting music

article

Doja Cat says she is ending her career in music.

The 26-year-old singer , whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, said in a series of tweets that she no longer wishes to make music. She went as far to update her Twitter account's name to read "I quit still."

The singer's tweets have left fans shocked and confused. She began tweeting her desire to quit on Thursday after Paraguay's Asunciónico Festival was canceled due to flooding. This meant she could no longer perform in the country and led fans to share their unhappiness with the outcome.

Doja Cat did not comment directly on the cancellation but she apologized to fans for her performance in Brazil, hinting that she did not feel she performed at her best.

"I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I f---ing love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better," she tweeted .

When the singer faced criticism for her show being canceled, she responded with another tweet that reads, "I'm not sorry." In another post, she wrote, "i moved on i’m just gonna let everybody be mad."

The performer went on to say she's "not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour."

Then, early Friday morning, the star said she plans to "disappear."

"it’s gone and i don’t give a f--- anymore i f---in quit i can’t wait to f---ing disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f---ing fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f---ing nightmare unfollow me," she added.

Representatives for the "Woman" singer did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Another tweet from her account on Friday reads, "This s---ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care."

Despite her claims, the singer performed in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil Music Festival at Interlagos Racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Doja Cat has had immense success since breaking into the music industry. She is known for her catchy and popular singles "Say So," "Juicy," "Need to Know," "Kiss Me More," and "Get Into It (Yuh)."

She has a long list of nominations for her talent. She was nominated for best new artist at the 63rd Grammy Awards. Her single "Say So" was also nominated for best pop solo performance and record of the year.

In 2021, she hosted the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Read more of this story on FOX News.