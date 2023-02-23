Dollar Tree fined $254,478 by feds after what they found in this East Texas store

Dollar Tree has been fined $254,478 by the U.S. Department of Labor after workplace safety inspectors made a trip to the company's store in Mount Pleasant.

The inspectors said on Sept. 7, 2022 the store had merchandise blocking exits and walkways and piles of boxes "high enough to fall on workers."

They also found storerooms, service rooms and passageways were not kept clean.

"In the event of an emergency, workers and others must have fast and safe access to unblocked exit routes," explained OSHA Regional Administrator Eric S. Harbin in Dallas. "Retailers like Dollar Tree that fail to make sure their stores’ storage areas are organized and safe are endangering everyone who works and shops there."

The Labor Department says Dollar Tree has shown a "pattern of disregard" for employee safety dating back to 2017.

Federal and state OSHA programs have identified more than 300 violations in more than 500 inspections at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores operated by the Virginia-based company.

Dollar Tree Inc. has 15 business days to pay the fines, request to talk to OSHA or contest the findings.