Dolton Park District sues mayor over car show controversy

The Dolton Park District is taking on their mayor today, filing a lawsuit alleging harassment.

It happened days after a popular car show was canceled abruptly, apparently on Mayor Tiffany Henyard's orders.

Henyard is accused of shutting the car show down, because it would compete with her own outdoor event nearby. People arriving for the car show found large concrete barriers blocking the entrance.

The organizer paid $1,000 for a permit to rent the space, as he's done for six years now, but this year he was told he needed a permit from the village.

Park district officials said they have the sole authority to rent the parks and no village permit is needed.

On Monday, the park district announced they are suing.

FOX 32 has reached out to Henyard but has not heard back.