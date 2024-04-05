Dolton man arrested at Cook County Jail for fatally shooting 20-year-old man earlier this year: police

A Dolton man was arrested at the Cook County Jail this week in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this year.

Phillip Sherman, 18, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

At about 1:35 p.m. on Jan. 31, Sherman allegedly fatally shot a 20-year-old man in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

On Thursday, members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Sherman at the Cook County Jail and charged him accordingly.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.