Man dies in hospital after being shot in Chatham: police

A man was shot and killed in the Chatham neighborhood and Chicago police are searching for the suspect responsible.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8000 block of S. Cottage Grove.

Police say a 20-year-old man was found unresponsive after being shot in the chest.

He was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago in critical condition. A short time later, he died from his injury.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Authorities have not made an arrest yet. The investigation continues.