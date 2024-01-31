Expand / Collapse search

Man dies in hospital after being shot in Chatham: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in the Chatham neighborhood and Chicago police are searching for the suspect responsible. 

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8000 block of S. Cottage Grove. 

Police say a 20-year-old man was found unresponsive after being shot in the chest. 

He was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago in critical condition. A short time later, he died from his injury. 

The victim's identity has not been released. 

Authorities have not made an arrest yet. The investigation continues. 