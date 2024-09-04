Dolton man charged in Hyde Park carjacking

article

A Dolton man was charged with carjacking and robbing a man at gunpoint this June in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Jontae Baker, 24, was allegedly part of a group who held up a 52-year-old man at gunpoint, taking his belongings and vehicles on June 26 in the 1600 block of East 50th Place, according to police.

The Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested Baker Monday in Dolton. He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm and kidnapping by force or threat of force, all felonies.

Baker has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

No further information was provided.