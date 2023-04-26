Dolton man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash after opening fire in traffic

article

A Dolton man has been charged in a 2021 hit-and-run crash where he sped away from police and fatally struck a vehicle, killing a woman and injuring a man in the North Center neighborhood.

Ollonzo Wilson, 38, allegedly started shooting while sitting in traffic on Oct. 3 in the intersection of Damen Avenue and Irving Park Road, according to police

An on-duty K9 officer saw the muzzle flash coming from Wilson's Toyota, activated his lights and began to follow the car.

The officer then saw the Toyota go through the light at Irving Park and Western Avenue, where it crashed into a Nissan.

A 37-year-old female passenger was ejected from the Nissan as a result of the crash.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan, a 27-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, but he did not suffer serious injuries.

Wilson fled the scene on foot and a weapon was recovered from the vehicle.

He was arrested Monday in the 2700 block of South California Avenue, police said.

Wilson was charged with murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied vehicle and failure to report an accident leading to death.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.