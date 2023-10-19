Dolton man charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in South Loop

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to an armed robbery in South Loop this summer.

Chicago police say Davon Fullilove, 27, of Dolton, took property from a 24-year-old woman in the 600 block of South Jefferson Street on June 5, 2023.

The incident happened at about 3:25 p.m.

Fullilove was charged with one count of armed robbery. He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Thursday.

No additional information is available.