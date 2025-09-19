Dolton man sentenced to 20 years for suburban shooting that injured bystander: prosecutors

The Brief Anthony Hayes, 27, of Dolton, was sentenced Monday to 20 years and eight months in federal prison for his role in a 2021 Calumet City shooting. Hayes and Jamari Williams, 26, fired at Reginald Daniels, 33, outside an auto repair shop; Daniels returned fire, and a bystander was struck and left with life-altering injuries. Hayes, Williams and Daniels pleaded guilty to federal firearm charges; Williams was sentenced to 10 years in August, and Daniels received eight and a half years in June.



A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison for his role in a 2021 Calumet City shooting that left a bystander permanently injured, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Anthony Hayes, 27, of Dolton, was sentenced Monday to 20 years and eight months, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Hayes and Jamari Williams, 26, fired multiple rounds at 33-year-old Reginald Daniels on Aug. 9, 2021, in the parking lot of an auto repair shop, prosecutors said.

Daniels and another person with him were wounded. As Hayes and Williams fled, Daniels returned fire, striking a bystander who was driving nearby, officials said. The bystander suffered life-altering injuries.

Three days later, authorities searched Hayes’ home and found eight firearms, including the weapons used in the shooting, prosecutors said.

Hayes, Williams and Daniels were indicted in federal court in 2022 and have been in custody since.

Guilty Pleas:

Hayes pleaded guilty earlier this year to unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. Williams and Daniels, both of Chicago, also pleaded guilty to federal firearm charges.

Williams was sentenced last month to 10 years in prison, and Daniels received eight and a half years in June.

What they're saying:

"By letting loose a hail of bullets towards an open business abutting a busy four-lane thoroughfare, defendant threatened countless other repair shop customers, employees, and passersby," Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Mower argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum in Hayes’s case. "Justice accordingly demands commensurate punishment."