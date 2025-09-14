Dolton native Pope Leo XIV celebrates 70th birthday, given Portillo’s cake

The Brief Pope Leo XIV turned 70 years old on Sunday. The Chicago area native was honored by the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican with a cake from local favorite Portillo's. There will be local celebrations of Leo in Dolton and Chicago as well.



Pope Leo XIV turned 70 years old on Sunday and was given a hometown treat to celebrate.

Leo was born Robert Francis Prevost on Sept. 14, 1955, in Chicago.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump’s new ambassador to the Vatican, Brian Burch, who also has ties to the Chicago area, presented Pope Leo with a birthday cake from Portillo’s, according to Reuters.

‘I thank the Lord’

Leo marked his birthday on Sunday by thanking God, his parents, and all those who prayed for him.

The first American pope, saw giant "Happy birthday" banners, in English, Italian and Spanish, balloons and congratulatory signs held up by the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his traditional noon blessing. Groups of Peruvian believers, including dancers in traditional attire, were out in force, a testament to the two decades the pope spent in Peru as a missionary and a bishop at the time.

"My dears, it seems you know today I have turned 70," Leo said to cheers. "I thank the Lord, my parents and all those who remembered me in their prayers."

Later Sunday, Leo was spending his birthday afternoon presiding over an ecumenical prayer service in honor of 21st-century martyrs.

When he was elected last May at age 69, the former Robert Prevost was the youngest pope since 1978, when Karol Wojtyla was elected Pope John Paul II at age 58.

Local events

The pontiff’s birthday will also be observed by locals in his hometown of south suburban Dolton.

Village officials announced they would host a celebration of the pope’s birthday on Sunday at his childhood home at 212 E. 141st Street between 10 a.m. and noon.

"This is a moment of pride for Dolton," said Mayor Jason House in a statement. "We are honored to celebrate the life and legacy of the Pope right here in our village, where his roots run deep. This celebration is about faith, fellowship, and the spirit of community."

The festivities will include live music, a balloon release, reflections and prayers, according to the village.

Then on Monday, Insight Hospital & Medical Center will honor the pontiff with a bronze plaque. The pope was born at the hospital, which used to be called Mercy Hospital in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.