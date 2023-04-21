Expand / Collapse search

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in south suburb, police say

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Dolton
FOX 32 Chicago

Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Dolton

A man was shot and killed by police officers in Dolton who were responding to a domestic call on East 144th Place Friday morning. The suspect was armed and state police are investigating.

DOLTON, Ill. - A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the south suburbs of Chicago Friday morning, according to police. 

Dolton police responded to a domestic call in the 600 block of East 144th Place just after 5 a.m. 

The suspect was armed and responding officers fired their weapons out of self-defense, police say. 

A gun was recovered on scene. The suspect was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Illinois State Police have taken over the shooting investigation. 

No further details are available at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 