Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in south suburb, police say

A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the south suburbs of Chicago Friday morning, according to police.

Dolton police responded to a domestic call in the 600 block of East 144th Place just after 5 a.m.

The suspect was armed and responding officers fired their weapons out of self-defense, police say.

A gun was recovered on scene. The suspect was pronounced dead.

The Illinois State Police have taken over the shooting investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.